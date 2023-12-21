Francisco Javier Botin Buys 20,016,000 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) Stock

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) insider Francisco Javier Botin acquired 20,016,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £68,054,400 ($86,068,546.86).

Banco Santander Price Performance

LON:BNC opened at GBX 326.50 ($4.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of GBX 244.55 ($3.09) and a one year high of GBX 343.50 ($4.34). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 317.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 303.78.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of €0.08 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,692.31%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

