Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
FELE opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
