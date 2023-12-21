Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

FELE opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.