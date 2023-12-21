FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CVX opened at $150.25 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

