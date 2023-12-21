G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $28.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

GIII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $33.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,453,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after buying an additional 1,577,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after buying an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

