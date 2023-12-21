Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,155 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

