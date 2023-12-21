Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,525 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 151,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

