Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

