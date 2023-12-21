Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

General Mills Stock Down 3.6 %

General Mills stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

