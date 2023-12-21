Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $938,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $103.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

