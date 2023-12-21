Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 1.7 %

Leidos stock opened at $105.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

