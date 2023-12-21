Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,049 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $219,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 147,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

