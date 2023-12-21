Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,535 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $53.44 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $54.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

