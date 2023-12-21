General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $150.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.43.

GE stock opened at $123.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $126.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 10,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 12.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

