General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.470-4.520 EPS.

General Mills Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of GIS opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

