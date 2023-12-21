Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stake Increased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Argus lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Gentherm Price Performance

NASDAQ THRM opened at $50.95 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

