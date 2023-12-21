Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.77.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $33.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $1,608,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

