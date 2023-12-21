Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $80.36 Average PT from Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Glaukos alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GKOS

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS opened at $79.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,520 shares of company stock worth $9,430,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 309.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 28.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.