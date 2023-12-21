Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GKOS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

GKOS opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $4,856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $4,856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,520 shares of company stock worth $9,430,709 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Glaukos by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 161,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Glaukos by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

