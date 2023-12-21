Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $154.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s current price.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Get Global Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.53 and a 52-week high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.