Global Ports (LON:GPH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON GPH opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,975.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.48 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £171.80 million, a PE ratio of -789.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 227.32.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

