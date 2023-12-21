Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ META opened at $349.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $354.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.47 and a 200-day moving average of $306.60. The company has a market cap of $897.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,142 shares of company stock worth $196,076,165. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

