Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 4.5 %

GTIM opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $27.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

