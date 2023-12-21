Gossamer Bio’s (GOSS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 380,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

