Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 132,700 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of Brookfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32.

BN opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,302.33 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $40.06.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -933.33%.

BN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB decreased their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BN. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

