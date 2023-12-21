Grant A. Highlander Sells 1,755 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $48,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,434.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Verint Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNT. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,882,000 after acquiring an additional 270,971 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after acquiring an additional 604,112 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,011,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,106,000 after acquiring an additional 154,285 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

