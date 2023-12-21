Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Great Ajax Price Performance
Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Great Ajax has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $9.24.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -31.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
