Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Great Ajax has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $9.24.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -31.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

About Great Ajax

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,817,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

