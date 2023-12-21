Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Purchases £39,200 in Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) insider Alastair S. N. Murray purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £39,200 ($49,576.32).

Greencore Group Stock Performance

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 97.03 ($1.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £462.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. Greencore Group plc has a one year low of GBX 63.71 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 103.50 ($1.31).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Greencore Group

(Get Free Report)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.