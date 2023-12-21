Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $238.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASR shares. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $227.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ASR stock opened at $294.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $314.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by ($0.56). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $371.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $5.7115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Stories

