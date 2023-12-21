G&S Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $470.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $446.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $479.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

