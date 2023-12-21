G&S Capital LLC Sells 392 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $202.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

