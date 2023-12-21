H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.16

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.16 and last traded at $83.01, with a volume of 10326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $900.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after acquiring an additional 37,276 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 123.9% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 227,055 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 63,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.3% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

