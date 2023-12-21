Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys 20 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,749,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,596,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $661.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $588.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.27.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $625.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

