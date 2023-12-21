Hall Laurie J Trustee Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,749,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $19,596,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $661.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $292.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $588.11 and its 200 day moving average is $561.27.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.28.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

