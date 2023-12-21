Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

HAL opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

