HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 203 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $156.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.69. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $164.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

