HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $248,000 in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

