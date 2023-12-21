HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,799 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $217.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.56. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $161.00 and a twelve month high of $233.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

