HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,161 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

