HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.25.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNCY. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,984,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

