HC Wainwright Trims Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Target Price to $58.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $30.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. The company had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.