Head to Head Comparison: First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Republic Bank and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.88%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

This table compares First Republic Bank and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 33.25% 26.06% 1.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Republic Bank and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.01 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $549.30 million 2.95 $214.02 million $4.71 6.85

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats First Republic Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, wealth management, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada. It also operates through multiple branches in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

