Head-To-Head Contrast: Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Gladstone Land pays out -193.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Land 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Gladstone Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Gladstone Land has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.41%. Given Gladstone Land’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Gladstone Land’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $888.00 million N/A $169.36 million N/A N/A Gladstone Land $89.24 million 5.78 $4.71 million ($0.29) -49.66

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Land 15.27% 1.89% 0.97%

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

(Get Free Report)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 129 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 32 times over the prior 35 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0464 per month, or $0.5568 per year.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.