Head to Head Review: Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) & Energy Revenue America (OTCMKTS:ERAO)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) and Energy Revenue America (OTCMKTS:ERAO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Devon Energy and Energy Revenue America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 5 11 0 2.69 Energy Revenue America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Devon Energy currently has a consensus price target of $57.24, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Energy Revenue America.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

68.3% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Devon Energy and Energy Revenue America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $19.17 billion 1.51 $6.02 billion $5.85 7.74 Energy Revenue America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Revenue America.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Energy Revenue America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 24.63% 33.97% 16.26% Energy Revenue America N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Devon Energy beats Energy Revenue America on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Energy Revenue America

(Get Free Report)

Energy Revenue America, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas. The company primarily focuses on coal bed methane unconventional natural gas projects. It transports and sells natural gas through a 65 mile pipeline with approximately 3,000 acres in the Cherokee basin and 3 compressors in Nowata County, Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as NavStar Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Revenue America, Inc. in August 2012. Energy Revenue America, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.