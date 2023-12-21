Head to Head Review: Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) & Energy Revenue America (OTCMKTS:ERAO)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) and Energy Revenue America (OTCMKTS:ERAO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Devon Energy and Energy Revenue America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Devon Energy
|0
|5
|11
|0
|2.69
|Energy Revenue America
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Devon Energy currently has a consensus price target of $57.24, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Energy Revenue America.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Devon Energy and Energy Revenue America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Devon Energy
|$19.17 billion
|1.51
|$6.02 billion
|$5.85
|7.74
|Energy Revenue America
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Revenue America.
Profitability
This table compares Devon Energy and Energy Revenue America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Devon Energy
|24.63%
|33.97%
|16.26%
|Energy Revenue America
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Devon Energy beats Energy Revenue America on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
About Energy Revenue America
Energy Revenue America, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas. The company primarily focuses on coal bed methane unconventional natural gas projects. It transports and sells natural gas through a 65 mile pipeline with approximately 3,000 acres in the Cherokee basin and 3 compressors in Nowata County, Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as NavStar Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Revenue America, Inc. in August 2012. Energy Revenue America, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
