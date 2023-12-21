Head-To-Head Survey: Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY) versus George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) and Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

George Weston pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $4.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. George Weston pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares George Weston and Axfood AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Weston $43.88 billion 0.37 $1.40 billion $7.55 15.69 Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $10.22 2.58

Insider and Institutional Ownership

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than George Weston, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of George Weston shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for George Weston and Axfood AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Weston 0 0 0 0 N/A Axfood AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00

George Weston currently has a consensus target price of $133.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.59%. Given George Weston’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe George Weston is more favorable than Axfood AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares George Weston and Axfood AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Weston 2.45% 11.17% 3.08% Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

George Weston beats Axfood AB (publ) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart name. This segment also provides credit card services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. The Choice Properties segment owns, operates, and manages commercial, residential, tenant, industrial, and office properties. It provides products under the President's Choice, no name, Life Brand, and Farmer's Market brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

