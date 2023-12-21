Head to Head Survey: PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) and PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and PROOF Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -17.40% -12.98% -10.79% PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Blade Air Mobility and PROOF Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 PROOF Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 137.80%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than PROOF Acquisition Corp I.

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and PROOF Acquisition Corp I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $215.84 million 1.13 -$27.26 million ($0.52) -6.31 PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PROOF Acquisition Corp I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of PROOF Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats PROOF Acquisition Corp I on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PROOF Acquisition Corp I

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

