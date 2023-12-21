Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

