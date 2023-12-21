Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.18.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $145.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.45. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hess will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

