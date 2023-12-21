Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Himax Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

