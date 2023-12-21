HIVE Digital Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,826 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 118% compared to the typical volume of 1,297 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

HIVE opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIVE Digital Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 174.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HIVE Digital Technologies

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.