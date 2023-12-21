HSBC Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Hold

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.90 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $477.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.0% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 487,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

